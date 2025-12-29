Aaron Rodgers Made Strange Decision In Browns’ Win Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns spoiled the Pittsburgh Steelers’ division-clinching party. It wasn’t easy, and it definitely wasn’t pretty, but they got the job done with a 13-6 win.

Notably, Aaron Rodgers had a chance to tie things up down the stretch. But, as pointed out by Doug Farrar on X, he made some questionable decisions in that final sequence.

Instead of targeting a wide-open Kenneth Gainwell or trying to spread the ball out, he tried to get the ball to Marques Valdez-Scantling on three consecutive plays. It was the same concept over and over, and he was covered by Denzel Ward all three times. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t succeed.

“Aaron Rodgers’ three final passing attempts against the Browns. Same concept vs. the same coverage all three times. MVS vs. Denzel Ward is probably the worst one-on-one the Steelers could have. MVS isn’t going to beat Ward to the ball. Ever. You could throw it 50 times,” Farrar wrote.

Aaron Rodgers' three final passing attempts against the Browns. Same concept vs. the same coverage all three times. MVS vs. Denzel Ward is probably the worst one-on-one the Steelers could have. MVS isn't going to beat Ward to the ball. Ever. You could throw it 50 times. pic.twitter.com/ojCtgyHBsE — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 29, 2025

While some of that should fall onto Arthur Smith and play design, Rodgers has always had the freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage. As much as he’s celebrated for that, this one was on him.

Valdez-Scantling might be one of Rodgers’ favorite players, and it’s understandable that he went to someone he trusted. That being said, he’s never been much more than a big-play specialist, and he’s not going to beat an All-Pro-caliber cornerback like Denzel Ward. That’s just not happening.

Ultimately, the Browns hung on to get the win. Myles Garrett didn’t get the single-season record for the most sacks, and the Steelers deserve plenty of credit for that. However, that determination to make sure he didn’t make history against them also hampered their offense all day long, and it wound up costing them the win.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On 4 Players