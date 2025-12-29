Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On 4 Players

Looking to build on a surprising upset win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, the Cleveland Browns are heading into the season finale with encouraging news on some of their injured players.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Teven Jenkins were injured against the Steelers. However, they could be available to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed an injury update on the four players.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t rule out any of the players injured in Sunday’s win vs. the Steelers — Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin and Wyatt Teller. Teven Jenkins is also in the concussion protocol,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t rule out any of the players injured in Sunday’s win vs. the Steelers — Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin and Wyatt Teller. Teven Jenkins is also in the concussion protocol. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 29, 2025

Against Pittsburgh, Schwesinger was able to play through a leg injury. The rookie made nine total tackles, which tied for the team lead.

Fannin scored the game’s only touchdown on a first-quarter pass from Shedeur Sanders. Unfortunately, he aggravated a groin injury on the play and was unable to return.

Teller and Jenkins entered the contest with a plan to alternate offensive series at guard. However, Teller reinjured his calf after being sidelined for the three previous games.

He returned to take the final victory formation snap, which could be seen as a notable gesture. He may have played his final game for Cleveland as he is about to become a free agent.

Jenkins suffered his head injury in the second half. That left Zac Zinter to take over at the position.

The Browns have little to play for, so they have to weigh protecting those players against giving them the last game. The victory against Pittsburgh moved Cleveland down in the order for the 2026 NFL Draft, and a win against the Bengals, who will start Joe Burrow at quarterback, could push it further back.

However, another upset of an AFC North rival would set a good tone for the Browns heading into the offseason.

NEXT:

Bengals Make Decision About Joe Burrow's Status For Browns Game