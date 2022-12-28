Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Rooting For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a somewhat surprising fan cheering them on for their Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

He is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

What Rogers Said

When he was signing off from an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rogers nonchalantly added, “Go Browns.”

Aaron Rodgers ended his weekly interview on @PatMcAfeeShow with two words: “Go Browns.” Green Bay’s playoff hopes, of course, will significantly increase if Cleveland beats Washington on Sunday pic.twitter.com/3PBRNAHgWl — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 27, 2022

This makes sense given the Packers are fighting for their playoff lives and need some outside help including a Browns win over the Washington Commanders.

Prior to his signoff, he pointed out:

“We’re all gonna be Browns fans this week.”

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: “We’re all gonna be Browns fans this week.” Packers need to beat the Vikings and Lions at home and have the Commanders lose to the Browns or Cowboys to make the playoffs. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 27, 2022

To say, it has been a weird year is an understatement.

The fact that the 7-8 Packers and Rodgers need the Browns’ help to keep the 7-7-1 Commanders out of contention (and the Packers’ playoff hopes alive) tells you all you need to know.

The Packers have struggled after three straight 13-win seasons.

One Year Ago

It is hard to believe that just over a year ago, Browns fans were lobbying to get Aaron Rodgers onto the Browns team.

Now Rodgers is with the Browns in a much different capacity, as a fan.

In the meantime, Rodgers has a tall task ahead of him on New Year’s Day with the Packers in a must-win game against the red-hot 12-3 Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have won two straight games, and the Vikings have won three straight.

Watch the Browns take on the Commanders at 1:00 PM EST on 1/1 followed by the Packers hosting the Vikings at 4:25 PM EST.