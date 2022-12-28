Browns Nation News And Notes (12/28/22)

It is Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking to get back on a winning track in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.

Player birthdays are the top headline of the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Happy Belated Birthday (Tuesday 12/27) Nick Chubb!

On Tuesday, December 27, Nick Chubb turned 27.

Happy Belated Birthday Nick.

Many fans took to social media to extend him warm wishes.

Stephen’s Twitter video never gets old and is a personal favorite of many Browns fans.

DollarDog Nick recognizes what Nick Chubb brings to this Browns team.

Week in and week out, he plays great football.

He is the stalwart in consistency on this Browns team.

Happy Belated Birthday Nick Chubb!

2. Happy Early Birthday (Thursday 12/29) Myles Garrett!

Myles Garrett celebrates his 27th birthday on Thursday, December 29.

That’s right, he and Nick Chubb are just two days apart in age.

It has been an interesting season for Garrett with a mixture of good and bad moments.

Kristie Miller posted this birthday cake picture in 2021 in honor of Garrett’s birthday.

It is amazing.

Happy Birthday Myles Garrett, I hope you had a great day @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/olk5WnQUNZ — Kristie Miller (@angelbear2319) December 30, 2021

Here is a video clip of what Garrett does best; chase down quarterbacks.

Happy Birthday, Myles Garrett!

3. Amari Cooper Reaches 1,000 Yard Milestone

During Saturday’s game with the Saints, Amari Cooper surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 2022 season.

Amari's 6th career 1,000-yard season makes him tied for 3rd most among active receivers in the NFL.@AmariCooper9 | #Browns pic.twitter.com/IRz1fUKTzc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2022

He is now in third place among active NFL receivers with six seasons of 1,000 or more yards.

Congratulations Amari Cooper!

For those wanting to know where Cooper stands in NFL history, Jerry Rice owns this record with an astonishing 14 1,000-yard seasons, followed by Randy Moss who had 10.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!