Deshaun Watson Is Celebrating A Memorable Life Event

Deshaun Watson has been through a lot in the past two years. After returning from injury to regain his job as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback to start the 2024 season, he lasted just seven games before tearing his Achilles tendon.

Then, during his recovery, he reinjured it, sidelining him for the entire 2025 season. Now, he is involved in a quarterback competition with Shedeur Sanders while trying to extend his NFL career.

In the meantime, Watson is celebrating a memorable life event: his first wedding anniversary with Jilly Anais.

“1 year married. 7 years together. A lifetime still ahead. The greatest decision I’ve ever made was choosing you, and the greatest title I’ll ever have is being your husband. Every day with you is proof that God gave me far more than I ever deserved. You’re the greatest, strongest, and most courageous! Happy Anniversary, my beautiful Wife! Proud of us & Forever starts with us,” Watson posted on Instagram.

Watson married his longtime girlfriend, who was a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, in a private ceremony on a yacht off the coast of Miami. The celebration featured designer gowns, custom suits, and a diamond-studded ring for the groom that was valued at over $1 million.

The ceremony reportedly was attended by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and teammate Jerry Jeudy. Haslam’s presence was noteworthy because months earlier he called the team’s trade for Watson in 2022 a “big swing and miss.”

That may have been the first sign that Haslam’s attitude toward Watson was changing. This offseason, the owner has spoken highly of the quarterback, and the organization has raised the possibility of a new contract beyond this season. That’s even though he has played in just 19 of 68 possible games since he arrived from the Houston Texans.

Watson may not have been able to keep his career options alive if not for a supportive partner. Anais regularly sent upbeat messages on social media during Watson’s recovery from his multiple injuries.

About to turn 31 years old in September, Watson decided to spend part of his time off before training camp working out at the Browns’ facility in Berea. He also plans to hold a passing camp for teammates in Florida.

It is clear that Watson has a positive mindset heading into this very important season, but it remains to be seen if that attitude can create the necessary level of success on the field.

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