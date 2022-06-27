Actor Urges Seahawks To Trade For Baker Mayfield

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, it looks like Baker Mayfield has already played his last game for the Cleveland Browns.

He immediately became an outcast when the team was able to land Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson via a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal.

However, Watson might be suspended indefinitely by the league due to his civil cases of sexual misconduct.

If he ends up missing the entire 2022 season and parts of 2023, the Browns will go with Jacoby Brissett as their starter.

Therefore, the team isn’t turning back on its intention to trade the former Heisman Trophy winner.

It’s an unfortunate change of sentiment after the Browns made him the top overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, they are not having any luck in getting Mayfield off their books due to various factors.

First, he was dealing with an injury on his non-throwing shoulder which could still have an adverse effect on his game.

Second, his performance turned for the worst in 2021 as he failed to bring the Browns to the playoffs.

However, there’s one celebrity is who pushing for a Mayfield trade to the Seattle Seahawks.

Dwight Schrute wants Baker in Seattle. Maybe it is time to promote Dwight from assistant to the regional manager! #Seahawks https://t.co/ah8eSdyYH7 — Tyler Jones (@TylerJonesLive) June 25, 2022

Chat Sports NFL host and analyst Tyler Jones tweeted, “Dwight Schrute wants Baker in Seattle. Maybe it is time to promote Dwight from assistant to the regional manager!”

This was in response to Rainn Wilson’s tweet urging his favorite team to land the quarterback.

For the uninitiated, Schrute is the character played by Wilson in the NBC sitcom “The Office.”

Mayfield To The Seahawks Makes Sense

It’s hard for Seahawks fans to stay optimistic about their team’s chances because of their quarterback depth chart.

They are in trouble if Drew Lock and Geno Smith are competing for the starting quarterback role.

At least Mayfield is an upgrade from those two play-callers and the Seahawks should give him a different atmosphere.

The change in the scenario could help him thrive and bounce back from his dismal 2021 campaign.

If he develops a winning chemistry with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Rashaad Penny, Seattle could even give him an extension.