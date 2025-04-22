Analyst Sends Big Warning To Andrew Berry Ahead Of Draft

After the team’s 3-14 record last season, some analysts were surprised that both head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry were retained for the 2025 season.

Analysts suggested that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wanted to create stability by retaining the duo, something most top AFC franchises have developed over the past decade.

That hasn’t kept Cleveland’s media from questioning how safe this duo is, especially Berry.

Jay Crawford is among those who believe Berry could find himself out of a job this year if the Browns fail to show significant improvement in 2025.

The analyst believes Berry’s biggest failure has been identifying young talent in the draft, and Crawford sent a strong warning to the general manager with this year’s process only days away.

“If Andrew Berry doesn’t nail this draft, and I don’t mean get a ‘C.’ If Andrew Berry doesn’t get ‘A-‘ or above on this draft, he is gone,” Crawford said.

Are #Browns GM Andrew Berry & HC Kevin Stefanski on as thin of ice as most of the fanbase assumes? #UCSS has that conversation. https://t.co/hysdCnzSln pic.twitter.com/a9qI8WEMkj — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 21, 2025

The analyst also said the Browns’ messaging about Berry has been inconsistent, suggesting that Haslam’s public comments are different than what the owner is saying inside the organization.

While Haslam publicly accepted the blame for the Deshaun Watson trade, Crawford revealed that he’s hearing “quietly” that Berry’s role would be in jeopardy should he fail to have a “home run” draft.

Crawford added that he sees an “indication” of Berry’s thin-ice status by the results of his previous drafts.

The analyst specifically pointed to Berry’s record at drafting wide receivers in the third round, picks that include Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman since 2021.

