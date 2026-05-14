Browns Announce Official 2026 Season Schedule

The wait is over. The Cleveland Browns have released their official 2026 regular season schedule, and Browns fans now know exactly what the road ahead looks like.

Here is the complete 2026 Cleveland Browns schedule:

Week 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday Sept. 13, 1 p.m.

Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday Sept. 20, 1 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday Sept. 27, 1 p.m.

Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TNF), Thursday Oct. 1, 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: at New York Jets, Sunday Oct. 11, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday Oct. 25, 1 p.m.

Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday Nov. 1, 1 p.m.

Week 9: at New Orleans Saints, Sunday Nov. 8, 1 p.m.

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday Nov. 15, 1 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday Nov. 29, 1 p.m.

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Dec. 6, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday Dec. 13, 1 p.m.

Week 15: at New York Giants, Sunday Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Dec. 27, 1 p.m.

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday Jan. 3, 1 p.m.

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date and Time TBD

a super rad set of matchups! buy now 🎟️: https://t.co/3dXMYmCS3m pic.twitter.com/h2fNghmptJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2026

Cleveland opens the season on the road for back-to-back weeks before getting their home opener in week three. The schedule features two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first eight weeks, a prime time Thursday Night Football matchup in week four, and a challenging finish down the stretch with road games against the Giants, Ravens, and Bengals to close things out.

A few things jump out immediately. The Browns play the Steelers twice in the first eight weeks of the season, which means the AFC North tone gets set early. The bye in week eleven gives Cleveland a chance to regroup before a critical stretch run. And the Ravens appear twice on the schedule, once at home in week six and once on the road in week sixteen, making those matchups pivotal to any playoff push.

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