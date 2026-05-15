Deshaun Watson Is Being Mentioned For Something Nobody Expected

Deshaun Watson may be on the verge of a massive comeback season, one that could re-establish him as a legitimate NFL starter for the Cleveland Browns. Many people have counted him out, but Watson is hoping to prove them all wrong.

Writing for The Land On Demand, Tony Grossi stated that a strong season from Watson could put him in the running for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

“Why not? After two Achilles tendon surgeries and a year-and-a-half of rehab, Watson certainly qualifies as a CPOY candidate. If he wins the starting QB job, he would definitely be a legit candidate,” Grossi wrote.

According to the league, this award is given to players who come back from “illness, physical injury, or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season.” That is certainly the case for Watson, who hasn’t played a game for the Browns since the 2024 season.

And even before he went down with his injury, Watson had only played in 19 games for Cleveland, racking up 19 touchdowns with 341 completed passes on 557 attempts.

The injuries and rehabilitation were bad enough, but the controversy around Watson has been tough, too. The negative headlines and his massive contract have upset many Browns fans, who are ready for this troubled chapter to be over.

But even those disappointed fans would be happy to see the team doing well in 2026. They want to see their team turn things around and start being a real force in the AFC North.

If Watson plays well and puts up far better numbers, he won’t only be a contender for Comeback Player of the Year. He could also earn a new, healthy contract, even if it isn’t with the Browns.

His time with Cleveland could be coming to an end, but an explosive season from Watson could lead to great things, beyond just an award.

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