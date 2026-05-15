Browns Late Round Pick Could Be Perfect Fit For Todd Monken’s System

The Cleveland Browns received a lot of attention for their biggest draft picks last month. Obviously, most people were looking at the selections they made in the first and second rounds.

But the Browns didn’t stop after round two. They kept at it and continued to acquire new talent, including some players who understandably flew under the radar. Lance Reisland took a deep look at all the incoming rookies during the Browns’ recent minicamp.

He had good things to say about Carsen Ryan, who was selected as No. 248 in the seventh round.

“Look for Carsen Ryan to play a role similar to Patrick Ricard in Baltimore. Just a glue guy. A player who can put his hand in the dirt, line up at multiple spots, handle the dirty work, play fullback, align in the slot, and give the offense formation flexibility. Those guys are critical in a Todd Monken style offense, even if the stat sheet never shows it,” Reisland posted on X.

Look for Carsen Ryan to play a role similar to Patrick Ricard in Baltimore. Just a glue guy. A player who can put his hand in the dirt, line up at multiple spots, handle the dirty work, play fullback, align in the slot, and give the offense formation flexibility. Those guys are… pic.twitter.com/gDG7gWOheJ — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 14, 2026

It’s important to remember that Todd Monken is coming to the Browns from the Baltimore Ravens, so he worked closely with Patrick Ricard. If anyone can turn Ryan into a player like Ricard, it’s Monken.

Ryan spent time at several colleges. The Iowa native went to UCLA, Utah, and BYU. While at those schools, he improved his abilities and started to gain recognition for his work as a pass catcher. He ended his final season with BYU with 45 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. That made him third on the team in targets for the 2025 season.

Ryan wasn’t a high draft pick, and he likely won’t see a ton of playing time on the field in the new year. But if he is able to have an impact at training camp and make the most of any playing time he is given, he could carve out a nice role.

The Browns’ offense needs all the help it can get in 2026, and they would be glad to see Ryan produce during his rookie campaign.

NEXT:

All Signs Are Pointing To A Huge Year For One Browns Player