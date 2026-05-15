All Signs Are Pointing To A Huge Year For One Browns Player

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has said great things about several of his players, including Harold Fannin Jr. After a very promising rookie season, all eyes – including Monken’s – are on Fannin.

Writing for PFF, Bradley Locker suggested that Fannin could have a breakout season in 2026. He said the departure of David Njoku has given Fannin a prime opportunity.

If he makes the most out of it, he could be one of the most talked-about tight ends in the entire league.

“Going into last year’s pre-draft process, pundits pondered what Fannin’s NFL position and stock would look like. Two years later, he’s certainly trending in the right direction. With David Njoku heading to the Chargers, Fannin is positioned as the Browns’ clear top tight end. New head coach Todd Monken has a sturdy track record funneling targets through tight ends in his system, which should benefit the Bowling Green alum,” Locker wrote.

One of the biggest things working in Fannin’s favor is Todd Monken’s tight-end-friendly system. His system in Baltimore was often known for being tight-end friendly in allowing them to make plays.

Fannin Jr. appeared in 16 games during his rookie campaign, starting in 13 of them and racking up 731 yards. He was one of the most compelling young players in the league.

People were already thrilled at the prospect of what Fannin could do in his second year, but the hiring of Monken made them even more elated, because they feel the possibilities are now endless.

A new coach, a different roster, and a lot of hype – Fannin has a lot supporting him and could have a 2026 to remember.

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