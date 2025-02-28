Adam Schefter Predicts What Browns Will Do With No. 2 Pick

For the first time in four years, the Cleveland Browns own their first-round draft pick in 2025.

The Browns have been linked to several trades by analysts, suggesting Cleveland would be open to trading down to acquire more draft capital.

Insider Adam Schefter proposed the opposite on Friday, suggesting that the Browns could orchestrate a trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire the No. 1 overall pick and ensure Cleveland has its choice at the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“To me, they have to draft a quarterback with their first, which I assume to be (number) two, but maybe they go up to (number) one to lock it in, the guy they want … Cleveland to me, I predict it will be a quarterback, period. I think they have to do a quarterback,” Schefter said.

The insider pointed to the team’s salary cap situation for his prediction, noting that Deshaun Watson’s contract is too much for Cleveland to sign a starting-caliber quarterback during free agency.

He added that drafting a signal-caller would “uplift the spirits of the organization,” and the team’s biggest void is the quarterback position.

Schefter also revealed that the Titans are talking with other franchises about potentially trading their top overall selection in this year’s draft.

In the modern era, no team has ever traded the top overall pick with the team owning the No. 2 pick.

Over the past 25 seasons, only three top-overall NFL picks have been traded, including 2023’s deal between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Reveals Alarming Concern About Browns' Roster