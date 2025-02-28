Bruce Drennan Reveals Alarming Concern About Browns’ Roster

Despite the team’s disappointing season, several Browns players had impressive performances last year and earned a Pro Bowl nod for their efforts.

The final Pro Bowl roster included four Cleveland players on the AFC squad: Jerry Jeudy, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward.

That’s down from the previous year, and the lack of quality atop the Browns’ roster is something concerning for analyst Bruce Drennan.

While reviewing a recent ranking of the top players from last season, Drennan shared his thoughts about the poor shape the Browns’ roster is in heading into the 2025 season.

“The PFF lists the top 101 players from the 2024 season; Myles Garrett is the only – I repeat only – Cleveland Brown in the top 101. Now, what does that tell you?” Drennan asked.

Was Myles Garrett the second best player in 2024? "The PFF lists the top 101 players from the 2024 season, Myles Garrett is the ONLY Cleveland Brown in the top 101" –@Bruce_Drennan — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 28, 2025

Garrett ranked as the No. 2 player on PFF’s list, showing how strong the defensive end’s performance was last year.

Yet Drennan’s view is a glass-half-empty approach to Garrett’s impressive ranking.

The analyst hinted that Cleveland’s lack of depth isn’t just alarming to him; it’s one reason why Garrett asked the franchise to trade him this offseason.

Garrett said in a statement on February 3rd that he wants to be traded to a Super Bowl contender, suggesting the Browns’ roster is not capable of making a deep postseason run next year.

The defender has been integral to Cleveland’s success since joining the franchise in 2017 as the No. 1 overall pick.

Last year, Garrett added to his impressive resume by becoming the youngest player to achieve his 100th career sack, doing so in December just one week before he turned 29 years old.

