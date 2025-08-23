Adam Schefter Reveals Big Update About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns have locked in Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter against Cincinnati. The more intriguing question surrounds who will back him up when the regular season begins.

Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Tyler Huntley are all competing for spots behind Flacco.

Their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams should offer more answers about Cleveland’s depth chart plans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the Browns are prepared to take an unusual approach with their quarterback room.

“I think the Browns are planning to keep Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Most teams don’t keep four. I think the Browns view quarterbacks as currency. Unless they make a trade and deal one of them away—which certainly could happen—I believe they’re poised to carry four quarterbacks next week,” Schefter said on NFL Live.

Most NFL teams stick to three quarterbacks at most. Carrying four would put Cleveland in rare company.

The Browns traded for Pickett during the offseason. They sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia for the former Steelers quarterback.

That investment makes cutting him unlikely, even as he deals with a hamstring injury that has limited his preseason work.

Sanders has quickly won over fans with his preseason performance. Gabriel also turned heads with his showing against Philadelphia in preseason action.

Whether through trades or injury insurance, keeping four signal-callers could provide flexibility other teams lack.

