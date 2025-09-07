Adam Schefter Reveals Big Update About Quinshon Judkins

It took much longer than expected, but the Cleveland Browns finally signed Quinshon Judkins.

The second-round pick got a fully guaranteed, four-year contract after weeks of outside noise.

Of course, he’s not expected to suit up and play in the season opener.

But according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, it may not be long before we see him take the field.

“Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins is scheduled to meet with the NFL this week about its investigation, but there is a real possibility, and even likelihood according to one source, that he will make his NFL debut next Sunday at Baltimore,” Schefter posted on X.

Judkins joined most second-round picks in their demand for a fully guaranteed contract.

However, his situation was a little more complicated.

He was arrested for a domestic violence situation, and while the charges were ultimately dropped, the league is still conducting an investigation surrounding the incident.

Even so, Schefter’s report is positive news, and it hints that Judkins’ situation may not be as serious as initially seemed.

The Browns were given a roster exemption, so Judkins doesn’t count against the 53-man roster for the first two weeks of the season, and he won’t be eligible to play until the Browns make room for him by releasing another player.

Judkins, a national champion at Ohio State, was projected to be the team’s primary ball carrier this season.

He was expected to take the torch from Nick Chubb’s hands and be Kevin Stefanski’s RB1 right out of the gate.

Now, with him out, it might be Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson handling the bulk of the load in the season opener.

