David Njoku Has 2-Word Message About Relationship With Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns brought back Joe Flacco after a year of offensive struggles.

That spells great news for Jerry Jeudy, who’s going to have plenty of big-play opportunities.

However, perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Flacco’s return is David Njoku.

The veteran tight end posted big numbers in their first stint together, and after an injury-riddled down season, he should be extremely motivated to go back to his dominant ways.

When asked about his relationship with his quarterback, Njoku had an interesting response:

“Opposites attract,” Njoku said. “[Joe Flacco] makes plays, I make plays and we make them together. 85 plus 15 (their jersey numbers) equals 100%.”

The Browns need Flacco to turn back the clock and return to the player he was during his first tenure with the organization.

Of course, the decision to bring him back also came with some risks, considering his age and that aging players may have it one day and not at all the next.

Even so, bringing him back made the most sense, even if they were going to take a rookie in the NFL Draft anyway.

Flacco isn’t a lock to be on the field all season long, and the Browns might just be using him to get through the first tough stretch of the year while Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders get ready.

That’s also why feeding Njoku early and often will be so crucial for him and his aspirations of staying on the field.

They’ve already shown what they can do together, and it will be much more difficult to send Flacco to the bench if they’re wreaking havoc and making plays together.

