Adam Schefter Reveals Big Update About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns face a contract stalemate with second-round pick Quinshon Judkins despite recent legal developments clearing the running back’s path back to football.

While Florida prosecutors declined to pursue domestic violence charges against the Ohio State product last week, his rookie deal remains unsigned as training camp enters its final stretch.

The delay stems from ongoing concerns about a potential NFL investigation into the July incident.

“Though Cleveland second-round pick Quinshon Judkins will not face any charges, he and the Browns still have been unable to reach a deal and may not until the end of any NFL investigation,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X.

Though Cleveland second-round pick Quinshon Judkins will not face any charges, he and the Browns still have been unable to reach a deal and may not until the end of any NFL investigation. pic.twitter.com/QzbE6j8tsK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Judkins was accused of domestic violence in Florida last month. The state attorney’s office formally dropped the case, but the NFL typically conducts its own review process regardless of legal outcomes.

This investigation could influence how both sides approach contract negotiations.

The main issue appears centered on guaranteed money in Judkins’ rookie contract.

Before the legal trouble surfaced, the former Buckeye had joined other second-round selections in pushing for increased guarantees beyond standard slot values.

His absence has stretched through the entire training camp period and two preseason games.

The Browns have worked with their current backfield rotation while waiting for a resolution.

Contract talks may now involve additional complexity. Judkins’ representatives likely want full guarantees restored while Cleveland seeks protection, given the uncertain timeline of any league investigation.

Both sides have incentives to reach an agreement soon. The Browns need depth at running back while Judkins needs to begin his professional career and show he belongs at this level.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Interesting Detail About Isaiah Bond's Contract