Insider Reveals Interesting Detail About Isaiah Bond’s Contract

Some fans didn’t like the fact that the Cleveland Browns didn’t add a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Luke Floriea injured, the undrafted wide receiver is no longer in the mix, either.

That’s why signing Isaiah Bond is such good news.

He was projected to be taken on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft, so he’s essentially an early-round reinforcement.

With that in mind, the Browns are rewarding him by paying him like a late second/early 3rd round pick.

“At just over $3 million guaranteed, Browns undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond gets a guarantee that fits in between the final pick of the second round ($4.2 million) and the first pick of the third round ($1.6 million),” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

At just over $3 million guaranteed, #Browns undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond gets a guarantee that fits in between the final pick of the second round ($4.2 million) and the first pick of the third round ($1.6 million). pic.twitter.com/dwXPGlJddM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 18, 2025

Bond’s numbers in college didn’t necessarily pop out, and he was somewhat disappointing in his final season with Texas.

Even so, he’s one of the fastest players in his class, and he has the athleticism and route-running skills to be a factor in the NFL.

Of course, the Browns will most likely take things slowly with him. He recently learned he would not be indicted for the sexual assault charges he was facing.

He may have a bit of an edge because of his familiarity with Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who worked with him while at Alabama.

But after missing all of the offseason and training camp preparation, it might be a while before Bond gets up to speed.

Yet, there’s no reason to believe he can’t become a factor during the regular season.

The Browns have openings at wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash.

Diontae Johnson will most likely get one, but there may be little competition for Bond to earn a roster spot.

