Analyst Doesn’t Understand ‘The Plan’ With 1 Browns OL

During the preseason training camp, Jedrick Wills has not made an appearance in the Browns’ practice sessions, leading some to believe one of the key starting positions – left tackle – could remain open heading into the regular season with a potential backup taking over until Wills can return.

Currently, Cleveland has used James Hudson III – a 2021 fourth-round draft selection – in Wills’ stead at left tackle, a position that he has not played while in the NFL.

On “The Barking Browns” Podcast this week, analyst Casey Kinnamon questioned when the Browns would move on from their attempt to have Hudson serve as the team’s left tackle until Wills can return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this year.

“I don’t understand the plan,” Kinnamon said.

Kinnamon said that Hudson’s performances had been bad enough to warrant a question for the coaching staff.

“Are you just trying to prove that he can’t do it so you are justified in keeping him off the 53 (man roster),” Kinnamon questioned.

Kinnamon added that he believed the team was “just wasting time and valuable reps” by allowing him to continue playing with the starters at left tackle.

Hudson has played in 45 games during his three-year NFL career, earning 14 starts at the right tackle position since the team drafted him.

The 6-foot-5, 313-pound tackle played in all but one game over the past two seasons, and Hudson has valuable experience as a backup that the Browns could need again this year.

In college, Hudson played for Cincinnati after he transferred from Michigan, and the offensive lineman helped the Bearcats earn an AAC-best 5.6 yards per carry in 2020.

