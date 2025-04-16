Adam Schefter Reveals Major Update On Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns’ desperate need for a quarterback has been talked about to exhaustion.

However, as glaring as that need is, it doesn’t seem like they’re going to do anything about it with their No. 2 selection.

Instead, most reports have them taking either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t be in the quarterback market with one of their early selections.

Talking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter predicted that the Browns would take a quarterback early, either with the first pick in the second round or trading back up in the first round.

“They’re going to take a QB high, I don’t expect it to be at no. 2,” Schefter said.

Schefter mentioned Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe as potential players to consider for the Browns at No. 33, assuming they don’t find a way to move back up.

Over the past week or so, some have speculated about the possibility of moving back up into the top ten in the first round to take Shedeur Sanders.

That might be a little too ambitious, but it wouldn’t be crazy to see them climb to No. 24 to give the Minnesota Vikings, who currently have just four picks, some additional draft capital and use their first-rounder to get Dart.

The Browns have ten picks in total, and that will give them some wiggle room to get creative and make things happen.

