Insider Reveals Telling Insight On Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few days away.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns, who have a top-five pick, are running out of time to solidify their big boards and figure out who they’re going to take.

Picking within the first five picks is a major responsibility, one that Browns fans know all too well, as it can be a make-or-break situation.

With the Browns being in the rut that they’ve found themselves in, they’re looking for the player they take with the No. 2 pick to be someone that the franchise can build around.

Several players have been mentioned leading up to the draft, including Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter as the three front-runners, but analyst Albert Breer seems to have the inside scoop on what the team might be thinking.

He mentioned as much in a recent conversation on 92.3’s “The Fan,” where he outlined a recent prospect dinner that included Sanders and Hunter.

“My understanding of that dinner was Travis Hunter got more attention than Shedeur Sanders. My guess right now, based on what I know, is Hunter probably gets a slight edge over Carter,” Breer said.

As Breer pointed out, Hunter was a more interesting prospect to the Browns, which could indicate that they’re not looking to take a quarterback so early in this year’s draft.

Hunter could play both ways in the NFL, making him that much more valuable to a prospective team, even if it’s not at a full capacity like he did at Colorado.

Players this athletic don’t come along that often, and if the Browns feel confident in his abilities, they shouldn’t hesitate to write down his name on draft night.

