Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Telling Insight On Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter

Insider Reveals Telling Insight On Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Telling Insight On Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few days away.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns, who have a top-five pick, are running out of time to solidify their big boards and figure out who they’re going to take.

Picking within the first five picks is a major responsibility, one that Browns fans know all too well, as it can be a make-or-break situation.

With the Browns being in the rut that they’ve found themselves in, they’re looking for the player they take with the No. 2 pick to be someone that the franchise can build around.

Several players have been mentioned leading up to the draft, including Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter as the three front-runners, but analyst Albert Breer seems to have the inside scoop on what the team might be thinking.

He mentioned as much in a recent conversation on 92.3’s “The Fan,” where he outlined a recent prospect dinner that included Sanders and Hunter.

“My understanding of that dinner was Travis Hunter got more attention than Shedeur Sanders. My guess right now, based on what I know, is Hunter probably gets a slight edge over Carter,” Breer said.

As Breer pointed out, Hunter was a more interesting prospect to the Browns, which could indicate that they’re not looking to take a quarterback so early in this year’s draft.

Hunter could play both ways in the NFL, making him that much more valuable to a prospective team, even if it’s not at a full capacity like he did at Colorado.

Players this athletic don’t come along that often, and if the Browns feel confident in his abilities, they shouldn’t hesitate to write down his name on draft night.

NEXT:  Former Browns Player Has Exciting QB Suggestion For Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation