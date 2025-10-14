Adam Schefter Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson’s Return

The Cleveland Browns are navigating a difficult 1-5 start while managing uncertainty around Deshaun Watson’s potential return from his Achilles injury.

Watson has been sidelined since tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2024 season, and a re-rupture in the offseason extended his recovery timeline indefinitely.

The injury has kept him out for the entire 2025 season so far, with no clear indication of when he might rejoin the roster.

However, ESPN and NFL insider Adam Schefter has cast doubt on any immediate return for Watson.

“He’s a good month away from being cleared for any football activity. There hasn’t been a conversation about when or if he’ll play again,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Dillon Gabriel currently holds the starting quarterback role, with Shedeur Sanders serving as his backup following the recent trade of Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speculation has emerged that Watson could potentially return as the third quarterback.

The Browns’ offensive struggles have been visible, as they have scored no more than 17 points in any game through Week 6.

Gabriel has completed only 57 percent of his passes in his first two starts, highlighting the team’s continued search for consistent quarterback play.

Cleveland’s decision to trade Flacco signals a commitment to moving forward with younger options.

