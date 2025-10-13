Josh Cribbs Thinks Browns Have Surprise Move Coming

The Cleveland Browns’ offense continues to be a talking point, but for all the wrong reasons.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t look sharp in his second start, and while the setting wasn’t ideal and he shouldn’t be held accountable for the play-calling, there have always been some doubts about his potential as a franchise quarterback.

With that in mind, former team star Josh Cribbs won’t shut the door on Deshaun Watson.

Talking on The Top Dawgs Show, Cribbs hinted at Watson potentially taking the field again.

“There’s a huge possibility we see Deshaun Watson go out there. Wouldn’t it be some type of story — a movie — if he gets an opportunity and he has success?” Cribbs said.

"There's a huge possibility we see Deshaun Watson go out there. Wouldn't it be a movie if he has success and we have success?" #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 thinks we could see Deshaun Watson soon… Presented by Smart Choice Baths https://t.co/aFxmISVIvZ pic.twitter.com/tXcOrAchEn — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 13, 2025

Truth be told, that would be the worst possible thing that could happen to this team.

It would send the wrong message to the locker room, as Watson has been terrible on and off the field for this organization.

Also, even if he were to play well, which is a massive ‘if,’ he’s under contract for just another year after this season, and there’s likely no way he’d re-sign with the Browns after what Jimmy Haslam said about him being a mistake.

More than that, even if Gabriel isn’t the answer, the team still has another rookie to evaluate in Shedeur Sanders.

There’s absolutely no way to justify Deshaun Watson seeing the field this season.

Unless Dilllon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Bailey Zappe all get seriously hurt, Watson should stay away from the team as he continues to work his way back to full strength.

Getting him back out there would be the ultimate admission of failure and a disrespect to the fanbase and the players still putting in a strong effort.

