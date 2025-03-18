Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Russell Wilson

The Cleveland Browns met with Russell Wilson last week.

He’s reportedly one of their primary targets to be their starting quarterback next season.

Unfortunately, they’re not in a good financial position.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that’s why they might have to wait while Aaron Rodgers makes his decision.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” Schefter claimed that he didn’t envision any decision happening any time soon.

“The Browns are limited financially in what they can do. The Browns already have a lot of money invested in Deshaun Watson and probably would not be able to offer a similar contract to the Giants or Steelers, I’m guessing,” Schefter said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, which might also be potential destinations for Wilson, are keeping tabs on Rodgers, and they could pivot towards Wilson depending on what happens with Rodgers.

Schefter stated that there’s no rush to get a deal done, at least for most parties, and while any team could still decide not to wait for Rodgers anymore and go after Wilson, there are no indications of that being the case right now.

Simply put, the Giants and Steelers are both in a position to offer Wilson more money, and that could leave the Browns scrambling to find another quarterback.

This is yet another consequence of Deshaun Watson’s massive contract.

This deal has taken a toll and has had a negative impact on pretty much every decision that has come after it, and it will be another year before the team can finally get rid of that curse.

For now, all they can do is hope that Wilson ends up signing with them.

Otherwise, they will have to start a rookie or maybe even Kenny Pickett.

