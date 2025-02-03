Browns Nation

Monday, February 3, 2025
Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About Myles Garrett's Trade Request

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

The inevitable happened on Monday morning after Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett formally requested a trade from the team that drafted him first overall back in 2017.

Garrett released a professional, formal request in the most respectful way possible, and there will certainly be no shortage of suitors lining up for a chance to obtain his services.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently shared what he has heard so far about Garrett’s request when he called ESPN Cleveland on Monday morning.

“I do not believe this was a surprise to them, I think they were aware of his feelings,” Schefter said.

Garrett said earlier in the offseason that he was not interested in being part of a rebuild but did not request a trade at the time.

In recent weeks, the team’s front office has made comments that iterated how Garrett wouldn’t be going anywhere and that the team still viewed him as part of its future.

That has obviously changed, and coming off a 3-14 season, it makes sense for the Browns to move Garrett while they can still get a massive haul for him.

This team isn’t one or two players away from competing, and as great as Garrett is, it’s simply the right time for the two parties to part ways.

It’s far too early to think about where Garrett will end up, but if the Browns can get a similar haul to what the Las Vegas Raiders got for Khalil Mack a few years ago, that would go a long way toward making this a quick rebuild.

Browns Nation