Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Person Is To Blame For Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

To say that the Cleveland Browns have faced numerous challenges would be an understatement.

That’s why some people aren’t shocked to learn that Myles Garrett no longer wants to be part of the organization.

The superstar pass rusher has requested to be traded because he wants to pursue a Super Bowl, and he knows that might not happen in Cleveland.

With that in mind, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith made sure to assign blame where he thought it belonged, pointing the finger at Deshaun Watson.

Talking on “First Take,” the controversial analyst claimed that this was all on Watson, who has failed to play well since arriving in Northeast Ohio.

“The person that I blame the most…is Deshaun Watson. Had Deshaun Watson gotten to Cleveland and balled the way he showcased how he could ball when he was a Houston Texan, Myles Garrett would not be asking for this trade,” said Smith.

Stephen A. Smith blames Deshaun Watson for Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the #Browns: "The person that I blame the most…is Deshaun Watson. Had Deshaun Watson gotten to Cleveland and balled the way he showcased how he could ball when he was a Houston Texan, Myles… pic.twitter.com/MkIEzdaBoY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2025

Of course, Garrett’s decision to play elsewhere is influenced by many factors, but Watson’s subpar play definitely has a role.

Trading for him set the team back years, as it cost them a plethora of draft capital.

He didn’t play well the few times he was available, and there have been rumors that his demeanor rubs people the wrong way.

Garrett is a future Hall of Famer, but he’s 29 years old already.

While he’s still in his prime, he’s been in the league long enough to realize when a team is in a position to compete or not.

As tough as it might be for the fans, he’s earned the right to pursue greatness, even if it’s not in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls Out Myles Garrett For Being Selfish