Adam Schefter Reveals Wild Draft Story About Mason Graham

After weeks of people around the NFL believing that the Cleveland Browns would take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, they pivoted on draft night.

They made a massive trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving back to the No. 5 overall pick.

Things got even better when they selected Mason Graham, a highly touted defensive lineman from the University of Michigan.

Graham won a championship with Michigan, so he knows what it’s like to be part of a winning team, something he can bring into Cleveland to help his teammates move forward.

Adam Schefter recently shared a story about Graham on draft night that speaks more to his character than his play on the field. It’s a story that will make Browns fans even happier that he’s on their team.

“Mason Graham goes back into the green room to sit with Will Johnson and be with Will Johnson and comfort Will Johnson until the end of his draft, when his name doesn’t get called the first night,” Schefter said.

As Schefter noted, this was supposed to be one of the best nights of Graham’s life after being taken early in the first round of the NFL Draft.

However, because he saw that his former teammate needed a friend and someone to talk with after not being taken as early as he expected, Graham stayed behind to be with Johnson.

This act is a sign that he has strong character and that he’s loyal to the people around him who have supported him throughout the years.

He’ll likely have this same feeling about his Browns teammates heading into the season, being a team player and helping out where he’s needed.

