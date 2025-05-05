Browns Rookie Among Betting Favorites To Win NFL Award

The 2025 NFL season is still several months away, but fans can already bet on various outcomes for the upcoming campaign.

One of those awards is Defensive Rookie of the Year, which has Abdul Carter with the shortest odds at +250, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jalon Walker (+700) and Travis Hunter (+1000) round out the top three, but Cleveland Browns fans might be pleased to see Mason Graham tied with the fifth-best odds to win the award.

Browns fans didn’t exactly expect to have the team call Graham’s name on draft night, which happened due to their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who landed Travis Hunter at No. 2.

Graham comes to the NFL highly regarded from his time at Michigan and is a player that many believe will shine at the next level.

Having him play alongside Myles Garrett could end up being a great way for Graham to start his career, as Garrett is still among the best defenders in the league.

It should be noted that Graham isn’t the only Browns rookie to have strong odds to win an award, as Shedeur Sanders has the seventh-best odds to win offensive rookie of the year honors at FanDuel, currently listed at +1700.

Both players are still long shots from a betting perspective, but fans will see how both will perform when the rubber meets the road to start the season.

