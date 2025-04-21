Adam Schefter Says Browns Tried To Make Blockbuster Move In Draft

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns will have the No. 2 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

They seem to be quite comfortable with that position.

Or maybe not.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, they actually tried to trade with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 pick:

“The Browns inquired about the possibility trading up from No. 2, and the Giants at No. 3 were even more persistent in their efforts to try to trade up for the top pick with Tennessee,” Schefter wrote.

Clearly, that means that they were interested in taking Cam Ward.

That’s not much of a surprise, given that they met with him multiple times.

Most insiders project the Browns to take Travis Hunter at No. 2.

Of course, not getting the top selection may have been a little disappointing, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make the best out of this situation.

Most analysts have Travis Hunter as the actual best prospect in this draft class.

He’s the best prospect at wide receiver and cornerback, and he could also solve the Browns’ big need for an offensive playmaker.

Needless to say, they still need to add a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft, but it now seems like they will likely do so in the second round, with Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, or Tyler Shough as the likeliest candidates to join the team.

