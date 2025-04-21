Colin Cowherd Predicts Browns’ Draft Pick At No. 2

Analysts have coalesced around Miami’s Cam Ward becoming the first player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After that selection, however, there isn’t a consensus about who the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 2 pick.

With only a few days remaining before the draft kicks off, analysts have seemingly narrowed down the Browns’ choice to either Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter.

Both players could serve as season-opening starters on the defensive side, a unit that took a step back in 2024.

But as analyst Colin Cowherd suggested, only one player can help the team’s NFL-worst scoring offense, too.

Cowherd revealed his thoughts about who he believes the Browns will take in the upcoming draft, suggesting Cleveland will use the second overall selection on Hunter.

“I think they go and get Travis Hunter, the best overall athlete in the draft, and he’ll play both sides,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd said that their wide receiver group lacks depth after Jerry Jeudy, describing the remaining talent as “meh.”

He added that he came to this conclusion because the Browns have already addressed their quarterback situation for 2025 with the additions of Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland was previously considered a landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but the player’s draft stock has tumbled over the last three months.

The Browns are still expected to take a quarterback in the draft, using one of their 10 picks to take a signal-caller the franchise can develop into a long-term solution.

If the Browns select Carter instead of Hunter, the franchise would have a generational talent to pair with star Myles Garrett.

