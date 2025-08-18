Adam Schefter Turns Heads With Browns QB Prediction

Cleveland has seen more quarterback changes than most NFL cities in recent years.

The Cleveland Browns ended their latest competition on Monday when head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that veteran Joe Flacco will start Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The decision brought clarity to one position while creating questions about the roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested the Browns might take an unusual approach with their roster construction.

“Even though they named their starter today, we don’t know the backup. I expect the Cleveland Browns to carry 4 quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster,” Schefter said.

This strategy would be uncommon once the regular season begins. Most teams prefer using those roster spots on other positions where depth matters more during games.

General manager Andrew Berry will likely field calls from other teams before the season opener.

The Browns face roster needs at running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback.

Keeping four quarterbacks limits their ability to address these areas with quality depth players.

If Cleveland enters the season with Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, the arrangement probably won’t last long.

Berry will most likely seek a reasonable trade offer for Pickett, giving him a chance to compete elsewhere.

The Browns seem comfortable carrying extra quarterback depth for now. Other position groups remain thinner as they prepare to face division opponents.

Until a trade develops, speculation about the roster makeup will continue around Cleveland.

