Report: Browns QB Is Drawing Trade Interest

Late summer brings uncertainty to NFL training camps across the country.

The Cleveland Browns find themselves dealing with their own complicated quarterback situation as they work through a crowded depth chart with multiple viable options.

CBS analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala recently reported that other teams around the league are already showing interest in Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

The Browns could see trade inquiries before the regular season begins.

“But, I can also tell you that I was chatting with an offensive coach in the NFL, just last night, who was asking me about Kenny Pickett, as a trade object,” Kinkhabwala said.

"There's a very good chance that Andrew Berry and the Browns are going to be fielding phone calls for any and all of these QBs right now."@AKinkhabwala after the Browns named Joe Flacco QB1. pic.twitter.com/Gv0uGPKV7t — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 18, 2025

Pickett isn’t the only Browns quarterback drawing outside attention. Joe Flacco’s name could generate calls as well, especially from teams still searching for veteran depth at the position.

Several franchises remain unsettled about their quarterback rooms heading into September.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has shown a willingness to listen to offers. According to Kinkhabwala, there’s a strong possibility he fields inquiries about any quarterback on the roster.

Pickett arrived in March through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He initially appeared positioned to compete for the starting job.

However, the Browns signed Flacco and drafted two rookies in April, creating a logjam at the position.

With Flacco now named the starter and both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders impressing during preseason workouts, Pickett’s opportunities for meaningful playing time have diminished. He’s currently rehabbing a hamstring injury that has limited his participation in camp.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was expected to challenge for Cleveland’s top spot when he first arrived.

Recent reports suggest the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts could be logical landing spots if Pickett becomes available. Both teams have questions about their current quarterback depth.

