Sunday, August 24, 2025
Adin Huntington Has 3-Word Response To His Big Performance Saturday

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns put the finishing touches on an undefeated preseason on Saturday by taking down the Los Angeles Rams 19-17 on Saturday and finalizing some momentum that will hopefully carry over to Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There were plenty of standout performances on both sides of the ball, and perhaps none bigger than undrafted rookie defensive tackle Adin Huntington, who had 1.5 sacks.

While reacting to his monstrous sack of Dresser Winn that forced a fumble on Saturday, Huntington simply replied, “Thank You God!”

Huntington had quite the preseason with seven tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Huntington is a 23-year-old rookie out of Tulane, which was his third college after spending three years at Kent State and a year with UL Monroe.

He collected 8.5 sacks at UL Monroe before transferring to Tulane last season, where he registered four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Cleveland struggled to generate any pressure in the backfield last season outside of Myles Garrett, as he was the only member of the team to pick up more than three sacks, except for Za’Darius Smith, who was traded at the trade deadline.

There is plenty of excitement around No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham as this franchise’s next potentially dominant defensive tackle, but he might not be the only rookie DT making an impact for the Browns this season.

