Mina Kimes Shares 3 Takeaways From Browns’ Preseason Finale

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason on Saturday with a 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to bring a bit of solid momentum heading into the regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in a couple of weeks.

There was a lot to like on both sides of the ball in the victory over the Rams, and ESPN’s Mina Kimes identified her three takeaways that should get Browns fans excited.

Kimes took to X after the game and shared her thoughts, noting that rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is going to be fun due to his “unique combo of movement abilities/play strength,” also heaping praise upon undrafted rookie defensive tackle Adin Huntington, who she called a “stud,” and third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

A few Browns thoughts from today… -Fannin Jr is gonna be fun. Such a unique combo of movement abilities/play strength -#66 Huntington is a stud -Gabriel played great—ball came out quick, nice zip on the out breakers, terrific placement hitting Thrash on the flood concept — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 23, 2025

She pointed out how Gabriel got the ball out quickly and had great placement, which was all on full display during his two-minute drill just before halftime when he led the team straight down the field on a methodical touchdown drive.

He looked comfortable for the second straight preseason game and finished the afternoon 12-for-19 for 129 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers or sacks.

Huntington was undeniable once again, posting 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble and finishing his preseason with seven tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Fannin is the one who should have a major role in the offense right out of the gate.

It was clear the team had big plans for him when he didn’t appear with the starters in the first two preseason games despite being a third-round rookie.

He has drawn rave reviews in camp, and his hands and receiving ability have been major weapons throughout camp just as they were last season at Bowling Green, when he set NCAA records for a tight end with 117 catches for 1,555 yards.

There was a lot to get excited about on Saturday, and Kimes hit the nail on the head with her assessment.

