Adin Huntington Has 5-Word Message For Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Adin Huntington defied the odds this offseason and made the final 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane behind a stellar preseason that included 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

He may not have a big role right away, especially with No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham joining the team, but Huntington showed incredible instincts and playmaking ability in the preseason that this team certainly needs.

Huntington had a lot of praise for his new teammate, Myles Garrett, for helping him make the team, as he explained to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot in her recent article.

“I’m forever indebted to you,” Huntington said. “He didn’t have to do that. Like I said, I’m an undrafted rookie, he didn’t know me, but from three days of mandatory minicamp, he let me come out there and train with him. I was blessed to have that opportunity.”

Huntington had 30 tackles and four sacks last year at Tulane after transferring from UL Monroe, where he posted 62 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 2023.

His stellar preseason performance should earn him regular-season reps at some point, especially considering how devoid this defense was of playmaking ability last year.

Myles Garrett was the only Brown to post more than three sacks last season aside from Za’Darius Smith, who was dealt away at the trade deadline.

Cleveland has strong depth on the interior defensive line, with Graham and Maliek Collins being supported on the depth chart by Shelby Harris, Mike Hall Jr., and Huntington.

Everyone loves seeing an undrafted rookie free agent make an impact, and it will be fun to keep an eye on Huntington this year to see if some of that spark he showed in the preseason can carry over to the games that matter.

