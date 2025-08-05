AFC Executive Shares Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns have five signal-callers battling for roster spots and playing time with the newly signed Tyler Huntley.

Among them, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel from Oregon has drawn attention for both his abilities and physical limitations.

Gabriel stands 5’11” and weighs 205 pounds. He has been rotating practice reps with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders while veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett handle most first-team work.

His arm strength and natural leadership qualities have impressed coaches during early camp sessions.

However, an AFC executive’s recent assessment has sparked renewed debate about Gabriel’s NFL ceiling.

“He’s been a team captain since like middle school, been good everywhere he’s been,” an AFC executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He’s a good player. It’s just that he’s tiny.”

Gabriel’s size continues to generate discussion in scouting circles. The NFL typically favors taller quarterbacks with more imposing frames.

Yet his college resume speaks volumes about his productivity and winning ability.

Across 63 collegiate starts at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, Gabriel threw for over 14,000 yards and 125 touchdowns.

His final season with the Ducks produced a 13-0 start and a Big Ten championship. He showed poise and accuracy when games mattered most.

Recent injuries to Kenny Pickett and arm soreness affecting Shedeur Sanders have given Gabriel extended first-team opportunities.

His training camp performances have been mixed. Reports indicate some errant throws and missed reads during team drills.

Joe Flacco appears positioned as the Week 1 starter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gabriel’s development will remain closely monitored as the Browns consider keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster.

His height may always draw questions from evaluators. But Gabriel still has time to prove those concerns wrong through his play on the field.

