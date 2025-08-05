Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Analyst Says Browns Are ‘Wasting Time’ With 1 QB

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Training camp has arrived in Cleveland with the usual mix of excitement and uncertainty.

The Browns face a quarterback competition that includes seasoned veterans and promising rookies, but one choice is drawing sharp criticism from local media.

As the team searches for stability at the position, questions about long-term planning have surfaced.

Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan didn’t hold back during his morning show when discussing 40-year-old Joe Flacco’s role.

“If we’re wasting anyone’s time with any of these guys, isn’t it Joe? If we’re talking about wasting the fans’ time. He’s 40 years old, what does he do after this year? If you’re a team that’s looking for the future and you’ve got these two first-round picks next year, why wouldn’t you give [Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders] the opportunity?” Carman said.

Flacco signed a one-year deal worth $4 million in April. He currently leads the race to start Week 1 against Cincinnati.

His knowledge of Kevin Stefanski’s system and his playoff contributions in 2023 have kept him ahead of younger options.

But Carman’s comments reflect a wider debate among fans and analysts. Is Cleveland prioritizing short-term stability over developing future talent?

The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth. Both players carry significant upside but face different challenges.

Gabriel has struggled with accuracy during camp while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Sanders, the 2024 BIG 12 Offensive Play of the Year, recently returned from shoulder soreness but remains buried on the depth chart.

Carman’s criticism goes beyond Flacco’s age to question the organization’s overall direction.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined and two high draft picks coming in 2026, Cleveland must choose between veteran experience and accelerating rookie development.

The decision could shape the franchise’s quarterback room for years to come.

Yagya Bhargava
