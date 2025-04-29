Alex Wright Reveals Encouraging Injury Update On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns got another reinforcement on Monday.

It didn’t come from the NFL Draft, a trade, or free agency, but from one of their current players.

Defensive end Alex Wright posted on X that he has finally been cleared to return to the field.

Cleared 🙌🏾 Let’s get back to business 😈 — Alex Wright (@AlexWright_16) April 28, 2025

The incoming four-year pro sustained a season-ending torn triceps injury in October back in 2024.

Wright reportedly suffered the injury during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, but it wasn’t until Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars that he noticed the pain.

He played through it for the first four games of the campaign before eventually being ruled out to undergo surgery.

The team announced that he was expected to make a full recovery in time to start the 2025 season.

The Browns took Wright in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He finished third on the team with five sacks in 2023, and he posted eight tackles and one sack before his season-ending injury last season.

Notably, that sack was one of the few highlights of the team’s season, as it helped them secure an 18-13 win when he tackled Trevor Lawrence in the endzone for a safety with just under two minutes left to play.

The Browns have high expectations for him, and the fact that they didn’t draft a pass rusher speaks volumes about how much they expect him to take another leap in 2025.

And with the addition of Mason Graham to shut things down in the interior of the defensive line, this defense will be a force to be reckoned with next season.

