Insider Gives Unfortunate Outlook About Browns, Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns’ RB room may have taken shape already.

They took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Notably, taking not one but two running backs may have all but closed the door on Nick Chubb.

That’s why Tony Grossi doesn’t think the Georgia product will be back in Cleveland.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi pointed out that the Browns would have to cut Pierre Strong and find a role for Chubb, and both of those things seem unlikely at the moment.

“No. This would entail cutting Pierre Strong and signing [Nick] Chubb for the minimum deal, if Chubb wants to come back in that drastically reduced role,” Grossi said. “[There’s] probably a little greater chance of him coming back than Elijah Moore, but they’re both pretty much long shots.”

Will the Browns bring back Nick Chubb? @TonyGrossi does not think it's likely… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ixlme1ZxHd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 29, 2025

He stated that Chubb wants to continue playing, which is why he continues to show off his big workout videos.

Chubb is coming off a down season.

Running backs don’t usually age well, and given his latest major injury, it’s easy to understand why the Browns or any other team would be hesitant to sign him.

This is a business first and foremost, and it’s never about what you’ve done in the past; it’s always about what you can do in the present.

Of course, he’s a fan favorite, and most people would rather have him stay on the team for the remainder of his career.

He most definitely earned that right by being the best offensive player on the team for at least five seasons.

Nevertheless, the front office doesn’t seem to be too eager to bring him back.

He could still be back at some point, but it would most likely take an injury and for him to stay unsigned for that to happen.

