Alex Wright Sends Warning About Browns’ Defense In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ offense was so bad in 2024 that it overshadowed how subpar the defense was, as the unit surrendered 25.6 points per game despite going into the year projected to be one of the better units around the league.

The case can be made that the offense was so repugnant that it made life harder for the defense, but there are no excuses in 2025, and defensive end Alex Wright has a warning message for everyone going into next season.

During Wednesday’s episode of Honor The Land, Wright said the defense is fired up to put last season behind them and is ready to put the league on notice.

“This year, we’re taking initiative. Don’t tell me what you can do, show me what you can do,” Wright said. “You could feel it. [The team is] hungry. We want this. Let’s put the league on notice that last year is last year. Just like being a good defense, nobody cares about that [because it’s] last year. Let’s put this hard hat on and let’s get to work.”

Browns DE Alex Wright says the Defense is more fired up than ever to right the ship after last season. "This year we're taking initiative – don't tell me what you can do, show me what you can do… let's put the league on notice that last year is last year." – @alexwright_16 pic.twitter.com/DjvyK5Xhu9 — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 7, 2025

Wright played only four games last season due to a torn triceps after missing just one game over his first two years in the league.

He quietly broke out in 2023 and became a vital part of this defense with 25 tackles, five sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles, but he didn’t get the chance to expound on that in 2024 due to the injury.

Wright was one of many key members of the defense to succumb to injury last season, and it’s great to hear that he and this defense are hungry to prove last year was an aberration and should be chalked up to being a fluke.

Cleveland used its first two picks in the 2025 draft on defense by bringing in Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, who could both step in and make an immediate impact.

The Browns will need to rely on the defense more this coming season given how uncertain the quarterback situation is, and it’s great to hear that Wright is up to the challenge.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide