All-Pro Defender Isn’t Ruling Out Coming To Browns

The NFL’s new league year has officially been open for a week, and there has been a frenzy of players changing teams. Whether it be via trade or free agency, franchises around the league have been unafraid to make moves.

This includes the Cleveland Browns, who have traditionally been passive, but have now been in hot pursuit of their most highly coveted positions, including offensive line. That isn’t to say that they’ve neglected their strong defense from a year ago, but it hasn’t been as intense a push.

Anything appears to be on the table for the Browns at this point, as they’re looking to do whatever it takes to pull themselves out of this rut and be a competitive football team. One of the options they could explore on the defensive side of the ball is a longtime veteran who could come in alongside Myles Garrett and provide some guidance and additional leadership to this otherwise young roster.

Cameron Jordan could be that player for the Browns, as there have been rumors that he isn’t going to stick around New Orleans. Jordan addressed this recently, indicating that anything is on the table for him, too, including joining teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Browns.

“I’m also accepting the fact that at 36, everybody wants to go younger. Younger doesn’t mean more proof than what is presented. But potential gives the league a lot. There’s a set value that I have in my mind. Value is to the eye of the beholder, at this point. Value means position, rotation, monetary, sure, but more along the lines of if I want to get 10, 12, 13 sacks this next season, then I need to be in the best position to do so. And that could be at the Saints. Hell, it could be at the Miami Dolphins. It could be … It can’t be Cleveland or Buffalo or Green Bay, but … it could be. It could be,” Jordan said.

While some people might take his comments as flippant or backhanded, he still mentioned the Browns. This team can use all the help they can get, and even if it’s for one or two seasons, Jordan could provide an impact on this team.

Garrett can’t do it all by himself, and while a lot of the Browns’ young players showed promise last year, they need some leadership to pave the path forward for this organization. It will be interesting to see what Jordan ultimately does, and if the Browns will be an appealing enough destination for him to land with.

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