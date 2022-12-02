Browns Nation

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will debut Deshaun Watson this weekend in his first game of the 2022 NFL season.

While the start is against his old team, the Houston Texans, he’s ready to play for the win.

With him getting ready during team practices, teammate Amari Cooper had some words to say about Watson’s return.

So what did the star receiver say about his new quarterback in Cleveland?

 

Cooper Has Positive Outlook With Watson Making His Return

During an interview with the press, Cooper gave his take on Watson and his return as the starting quarterback for the Browns.

He calls Watson a “great player” and notes how when plays break down, Watson makes something out of those busted plays.

The history of Watson’s career in Houston shows many times where he made huge plays from broken plays.

However, those plays were largely from him running with the ball, much like Lamar Jackson.

While he also has great passing plays coming from those broken plays, it’s mostly his legs that do the work.

But regardless of how he makes these plays, it’s something Cooper sees in his quarterback.

It’s also the reason the Browns gave up their future draft picks for him.

To the franchise, he’s a playmaker every time he has the ball.

However, critics will monitor him this Sunday, as it’s his first regular season game in nearly two years.

With an angry crowd expected in Houston, the pressure is on Watson as he makes his NFL return on Sunday.

