Amari Cooper Comments On His First Cleveland Home Game

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason.

In return, the Dallas Cowboys received a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of their sixth-rounders.

Until then, he had played roughly four-and-a-half seasons with the Oakland Raiders and three-and-a-half with the Cowboys.

He earned Pro Bowl selections while playing for both teams.

After two 1,000-yard seasons with Dallas, he regressed to 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

There were speculations that Cooper and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not see eye-to-eye.

But he can leave those issues in the past because he has moved on to the Browns.

For now, he cannot wait to feel the energy of a Browns home game.

#Browns Amari Cooper on what he's expecting from fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday: "From what everyone tells me it's a crazy atmosphere…I can't wait." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2022

Browns fans will go wild if he does way better than his performance during the season-opener.

The former Alabama standout had three receptions for 17 yards in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones led the receivers with 60 yards.

Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt was the only Browns player who had a receiving touchdown in that game.

Browns Need A Big Game From Cooper

At some point, opponents will find a way to neutralize Cleveland’s backfield tandem of Hunt and Nick Chubb.

When that situation happens, somebody must step up to give them a chance.

The Browns will have high expectations of Cooper, given his individual accolades.

After all, he was brought there to relieve some pressure off Hunt and Chubb.

The Browns will face the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.