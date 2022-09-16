Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Comments On His First Cleveland Home Game

Amari Cooper Comments On His First Cleveland Home Game

By

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason.

In return, the Dallas Cowboys received a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of their sixth-rounders.

Until then, he had played roughly four-and-a-half seasons with the Oakland Raiders and three-and-a-half with the Cowboys.

He earned Pro Bowl selections while playing for both teams.

After two 1,000-yard seasons with Dallas, he regressed to 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

There were speculations that Cooper and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not see eye-to-eye.

But he can leave those issues in the past because he has moved on to the Browns.

For now, he cannot wait to feel the energy of a Browns home game.

Emmy-nominated sports journalist Camryn Justice tweeted, “Amari Cooper on what he’s expecting from fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday: ‘From what everyone tells me it’s a crazy atmosphere…I can’t wait.'”

Browns fans will go wild if he does way better than his performance during the season-opener.

The former Alabama standout had three receptions for 17 yards in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones led the receivers with 60 yards.

Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt was the only Browns player who had a receiving touchdown in that game.

 

Browns Need A Big Game From Cooper

At some point, opponents will find a way to neutralize Cleveland’s backfield tandem of Hunt and Nick Chubb.

When that situation happens, somebody must step up to give them a chance.

The Browns will have high expectations of Cooper, given his individual accolades.

After all, he was brought there to relieve some pressure off Hunt and Chubb.

The Browns will face the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jets Defender Comments On Stopping Chubb And Hunt
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)
Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jets Defender Comments On Stopping Chubb And Hunt

No more pages to load