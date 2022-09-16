Jets Defender Comments On Stopping Chubb And Hunt

Four Cleveland Browns players had exceptional performances during their 2022 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

First, rookie kicker Cade York converted four field goals, including the game-winner.

Then there’s Myles Garrett who had four tackles and two sacks.

The remaining players on that list are running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski might have found a new strategy for winning after putting them on the field at the same time.

The Panthers had no idea what would happen because they are both potent threats.

Eventually, Chubb finished the game with 22 carries for 141 yards.

Meanwhile, Hunt had 80 yards from scrimmage, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown.

Their combination will be difficult to stop, as New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson shared.

Jets DE Carl Lawson said stopping Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will be the "same" type of challenge they faced in containing Lamar Jackson. "They're extremely talented. Top-notch players, I've played them both. It's crazy. In my opinion two top 10 backs in the league." — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 15, 2022

While Chubb and Hunt do not throw the football, their versatility makes them a tough matchup like Jackson.

Therefore, the Jets defenders will be chasing them both all over the field when they face the Browns in Week 2.

Delivering The Goods For The Browns

The dynamic combination of Chubb and Hunt can deliver more flexibility to the Browns offense, especially when current starter Jacoby Brissett is struggling with the passing game.

Aside from going through the gaps their offensive linemen create, they can also fool defenders by being decoys for each other.

Likewise, they can also be pass catchers on short routes if opponents decide to go on zone coverage.

Cleveland will ride this formula until any team can find an answer for them.