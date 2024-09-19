Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
Amari Cooper Gets Honest About His Slow Start

By
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Most people agreed that the Cleveland Browns’ passing game would run through Amari Cooper this season.

He was coming off posting a career-best 1,250 receiving yards last year.

And with Ken Dorsey reportedly looking to sling the pigskin down the field and rely heavily on Deshaun Watson’s arm, the table seemed set for a better season.

So far, that hasn’t been the case.

Cooper has managed just five receptions for 27 yards, and that’s despite being targeted 17 times.

With that in mind, he’s approaching every single day in practice as if he were in a game (via Scott Petrak).

Truth be told, it seems like Cooper and Watson just aren’t in sync.

Cooper isn’t the kind of wide receiver who usually drops many passes, and he had two uncharacteristic drops vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of which should’ve gone for a touchdown.

He doesn’t seem to be on the same page and has miscalculated several passes, and it’ll be all about developing some rapport.

Cooper is too good a player to keep these struggles going for much longer.

Perhaps that pressure of not getting the kind of contract he wanted in the offseason and knowing that he’s already 30 years old has gotten to him.

Whatever the case, this must be the worst version we’ll ever see of him.

The Browns will have an easier task this week when they square off vs. the New York Giants, so Cooper should have more than enough chances to put these woes behind him once and for all.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Reveals Likely Plan For Offensive Line On Sunday
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation