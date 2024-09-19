Browns Insider Reveals Likely Plan For Offensive Line On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns got back on track in Week 2 by taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rainy, messy 18-13 affair that saw the offense take some steps forward, particularly the offensive line, which did a much better job after allowing Deshaun Watson to take six sacks in Week 1.

The offensive line has been patched together due to star tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin still working their way back from the season-ending injuries they suffered last year, but one team insider recently revealed what the plan is likely to be for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants.

ESPN Radio’s Tony Grossi recently broke down who is playing tackle for the Browns on Sunday and said that Wills isn’t going to play, but believes James Hudson III will handle left tackle again while Dawand Jones and the returning Conklin should split some time at right tackle given that it would be Conklin’s first game back and Jones is dealing with a minor knee injury.

Come for @TonyGrossi breaking down who is playing OT for the Browns on Sunday…. …. Stay for @TheRealTRizzo's reaction to what he says 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UH0PMhMT7w — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 19, 2024

Hudson and Jones have been handling the tackle spots through the first two weeks with mixed results, but help is on the way as Conklin logged his first full practice this week and is getting close to returning from his torn ACL.

He hasn’t been ruled out for the Giants game, but Grossi is right in noting that giving him a full workload in his first game back after being out for over a year would be a bit much.

It’s also not ideal to split reps at right tackle from a continuity standpoint, but in the long-term, this team needs a healthy Conklin holding down the right side, and if this is what it takes to get there, then it has to be done.

