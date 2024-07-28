Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer About Contract Holdout

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper staged his first holdout of his career this offseason as the 6-foot-1 athlete was reportedly asking for a multiyear deal and pay increase after several players at the position have negotiated contracts that will pay more for their services.

Cooper, however, had a different reason for the holdout.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter compiled multiple clips of the wide receiver discussing the issue into a longer video to share with Twitter audience, and Cooper gave an honest answer why he staged the holdout this summer.

“I was really trying to mitigate the time that I would have to be out there practicing, and risking injury … it was more so about the guarantees,” Cooper said.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper sets the record straight about his contract situation and desire to remain in Cleveland beyond 2024 pic.twitter.com/uM8vVPI6Ja — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 25, 2024

Cooper remains on a five-year, $100 million contract that he signed with the Cowboys, and the wide receiver acknowledged that only two of the five years in the contract had guaranteed money should he become injured during the buildup to this season.

At the time he signed the deal, Cooper’s contract was among the highest deals signed with a non-quarterback in the NFL.

Now, the restructured deal included nearly $19 million in guaranteed money so that the 30-year-old receiver can ensure he will be paid this year should he be injured before taking a snap this fall.

Additionally, Cooper has the opportunity to earn another $5 million in incentives this season, decreasing the pay gap between his salary and the top of the market.

Minnesota and Justin Jefferson reset the market for receivers this spring with a four-year, $140 million contract that included $100 million in guaranteed compensation for the talented athlete.

