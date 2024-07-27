Browns Nation

Saturday, July 27, 2024
Analyst Shares Practice Ritual Between Mike Vrabel And Jameis Winston

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

When former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was passed over during the recent coaching cycle, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski asked his friend to join the Cleveland staff.

Vrabel was known as a players’ coach as he develops close relationships with the athletes he mentors on a daily basis.

Now, Vrabel is showing a budding bond with new Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

Analyst Dov Kleiman recently shared a video on Twitter of the two competing against each other, telling the viewers that Winston and Vrabel “race each other every Browns practice.”

In the video, Vrabel is seen watching the quarterbacks practice.

Once quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass, the coach – who is classified as a consultant – sprints down the field toward the next practice station with Winston in tow.

Winston – a 30-year-old backup to Watson this season – catches and passes Vrabel before the two reach their destination.

The video clip cuts to another clip where Vrabel and Winston race back to the initial drill area.

It’s a friendly competition between two individuals who have something to prove this season.

Vrabel was a successful head coach in Tennessee, going 54-45 in six seasons with the organization.

Under Vrabel, the Titans advanced to the AFC Championship game in 2019, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs that year.

Winston had been a starting quarterback in the NFL until his time in Tampa Bay end after the 2019 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was 6-4 as a starter with the Saints, and success with Cleveland could lead to him having another shot at a starting job elsewhere in the league.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation