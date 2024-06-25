Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video

Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper made headlines this month for skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp for veterans, continuing a holdout as he seeks a contract extension beyond the 2024 season.

Speculation as to why Cleveland and Cooper have not come to terms has centered around the wide receiver’s request for a multiyear deal, avoiding a similar situation next season.

Cooper could have other reasons the contract negotiations have not been resolved.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter a viral TikTok video of the wide receiver talking with Joey “JoJo” Mauriello from Betr, discussing why the athlete would not compete against the Internet celebrity.

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” Cooper told Mauriello.

In the video, Mauriello approaches Cooper and compliments him on being “one of the best route runners in the league.”

Mauriello then questions Cooper’s speed, which the wide receiver laughs as he responds he would win the hypothetical race.

Cooper said he would “hate to pull a hammy or something racing you, though” before telling Mauriello he would not accept the challenge as he focused on getting paid through an NFL contract extension.

The 6-foot-1 athlete has pushed for the extension after seeing fellow wide receivers across the league receive significantly larger contracts than he currently enjoys.

Cooper’s average salary for his current contract is $20 million per year and ends after this season.

Multiple athletes who are less accomplished than the five-time Pro Bowler have cashed in on the ballooning wide receiver market.

Justin Jefferson set the bar this offseason with a four-year, $140 million deal that contained $100 million in guaranteed compensation.

NEXT:  Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank

60 mins ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Should Focus On Re-Signing 1 Defender Before Training Camp

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Photos Emerge Of Proposed Stadium Site

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praised For 1 Offseason Move

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Identifies Position Browns Should Consider Upgrading

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rumored QB Salary Cap Could Hurt Browns

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Could Target 3 Free Agents For Final Roster Spot

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Analyst Names 1 Browns Defender As Breakout Player

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Offense Ranked As NFL's Best In 1 Interesting Category

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Suggests Amari Cooper Upset Over 1 Player's Extension

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Extending Jedrick Wills

2 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ahmarean Brown Praises 1 WR As His Rookie Mentor

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Analyst Takes Intriguing Stance On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jerome Ford Could See Diminished Role In 2024

3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jordan Akins #84 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Akins Appears Likely Browns' Primary Backup TE

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Believes Browns Wanted This To Be Amari Cooper's Final Season With Team

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

4 Offensive Linemen The Browns Could Cut This Season

4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Analyst Shares Reason Browns Should Avoid Brandon Aiyuk Trade

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Shares Belief Browns Will Shift WR Pecking Order

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Waive Defensive End

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Linebacker Lonnie Phelps of Kansas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Free Agent Pickup Arrested For Alleged DUI Charge

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

5 days ago

Browns Nation