Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank

Preseason rankings are fun for fans to debate and discuss how their favorite NFL team compares to others before the first regular season game.

This summer, Cleveland Browns fans will have plenty to debate after their team finished 11-6 last season and made a second playoff appearance in four years.

Pro Football Talk’s recent pre-camp ranking will certainly earn discussion among fans.

PFT shared their rankings on Twitter on Monday, curiously placing the Browns’ pre-camp roster as the 12th-best among NFL teams at this point in the offseason.

Cleveland is the third-highest AFC North team in the rankings, following Baltimore (No. 4) and Cincinnati (No. 8) in PFT’s pre-camp hierarchy.

The Browns return the core of their defensive group from last year, primarily losing two starters at linebacker from the 2023 team.

Replacing Anthony Walker Jr and Sione Takitaki are veterans Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, giving Cleveland experienced linebackers to slot into their lineup to start the season.

Offensively, the Browns return a host of players who suffered injuries in 2023, including quarterback Deshaun Watson and multiple offensive linemen.

The Browns had only six draft picks in 2024, using half of those to restock both the offensive and defensive lines.

Cleveland also added wide receiver Jerry Jeduy to the mix after the team traded the Denver Broncos for an athlete entering his fifth year in the league.

The 33rd Team recently ranked the Browns as the third-best roster heading into the team’s training camp, showing the variance of opinions heading into the 2024 regular season.

